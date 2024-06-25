Tunisia: BAC - Overall Success Rate At Main Session Up By 5.81 Percent From Last Year

Tunis — The overall success rate in the main semester of the 2024 baccalaureate reached 42.20%, recording an increase of 5.81% compared to last year, Education Minister Saloua Abassi said on Tuesday.

At a press conference held in Tunis, the minister recalled that out of a total of 133,766 present candidates , 31.07% of students were adjourned and 26.11% were refused.

The Minister noted that the highest pass rate was recorded in the mathematics section at 77.71%. The sports section had a pass rate of 72.21%, the experimental science section 50.12%, the technical science section 47.33% and the computer science section 45.90%,the economics and management section 38,38%, and the arts section 28.07%.

In this context, she stressed the need to review and reduce educational programs, particularly in the economics and management, arts, and experimental sciences sections, and develop their teaching methods to reduce barriers to success in these sections.

She also noted that the 2024 Baccalaureate session was distinguished by an increase in the number of excellent students who represented 26.11% of the total admitted.

With regard to success rates per governorate, the Minister indicated that Sfax 2 occupied the first place with a success rate of 64.53%, followed by Sfax 1 with 64.36%, then the governorates of Monastir, Mahdia and Sousse had success rates above 60%.

The lowest success rate was recorded in the governorate of Jendouba (35.79%), compared to about 38% in the governorates of Gafsa, Kebili, and Tataouine.

The Minister noted that, despite the fact that some regions of the country have not achieved significant baccalaureate success rates in years, the Kef Governorate had the highest national pass rate in the mathematics section (86.32%), and the Medenine Governorate also had the highest pass rate in the economics and management section (83.01%).