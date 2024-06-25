South Africa: Three Police Officers Apprehended for Corruption and Defeating the Ends of Justice Appeared Before Court

press release

- Three Police officers stationed at Seshego Police Station made their initial court appearance at Seshego Magistrate's Court on the 24 June 2024, facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The three officers are Sergeant Malatji Mpao Thabo (44), Nkoana Khomotso James (40) and Mabitsi Kgoroshi Jan (47) .Each of the accused was granted bail in the amount of R1000.00 (one thousand South African Rand). The case is postponed to the 8th July 2024 for a regional court hearing and further investigation.

Based on available information, the three police officials were apprehended following their alleged visit to a residence in Moletji, Ga-Chokwe, on 9 August 2021, where they purportedly posed as conducting legitimate police operations.

Clad in civilian attire, the officers falsely presented themselves as police officers from Pretoria, referencing the complainant's name and directing the family to contact him. Upon the complainant's return, the officers proceeded to search his bedroom and seized 235 sachets of Nyaope. Subsequently, they demanded a sum of money in exchange for a lighter sentence, initially asking for R2000.00, to which the victim offered R500.00. Unable to provide the full amount, the victim sought financial assistance from his family, who managed to raise the required funds. Following the transaction, the victim was arrested and taken to Seshego Police Station, where he was coerced into paying an admission of guilt fine (J534) for an alleged illegal gambling offense.

Subsequently, the complainant decided to open a case against the implicated police officials, leading to the transfer of the case to the Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption and Organised Crime Investigation Unit for thorough examination. Following the investigations, the three police officers were directly implicated in the incident and subsequently arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has expressed approval of the arrests and issued a stern warning to police officer engaged in corruption, indicating that their actions will not go unpunished. In her statement, Lieutenant General Hadebe emphasized, "If you no longer uphold integrity and honesty in serving our communities, kindly return our uniform." Police investigations remain ongoing.