South Africa: Operation Shanela Kukula Leads to Arrest of Over 400 Suspects

24 June 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- In a significant victory against crime in Limpopo Province, the South African Police Service's weekly Operation Kukula, resulted in the arrest of 462 suspects involved in various criminal activities.

The operation was executed across multiple locations between 17 June and 23 June 2024.This meticulously planned operation involved the coordinated efforts of several SAPS units, including the Tactical Response Team (TRT), the K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence Unit, Illegal Mining Task team, Flying Squad, Detectives, supported by SANDF, Traffic Police, CPF, Youth Desk, CSS and private security .

The arrested suspects face charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, assault GBH, armed robbery and drug trafficking.

In addition, 56 wanted suspects in connection with violent and serious crimes were traced and arrested as part of the intensified operations.

Several counterfeit goods, illicit cigarettes and drugs, alcohol including stolen property and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated.

The successful apprehension of these suspects is expected to significantly reduce the levels of violent crime in the affected areas.

SAPS will continue to work closely with community leaders and residents to ensure ongoing safety and security.

The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, applauded the dedication and professionalism of the officers involved in Operation Kukula. "We will continue to pursue criminals relentlessly and bring them to justice," she stated.

