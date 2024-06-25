South Africa: Operation Phakisa Yields Success in Coastal Areas of the Namakwa District

press release

- The multi-disciplinary operation known as Operation Phakisa was executed between Thursday, 20 June 2024 and Sunday, 23 June 2024 in Port Nolloth, Kleinsee, Groenrivier, Alexander Bay and Hondeklipbay.

The operations focused on illegal activities in relation to marine related crimes by monitoring and ensuring strict compliance of the prescribed ranching, fishing and harvesting regulations as well as addressing the proliferation of drugs, firearms and prevention of undocumented immigrants.

The operations were executed under the overall Command of Col Kholakele Sontsi, the Provincial Commander of Public Order Policing, Operational Commander Lt Col Wessie Van Der Wesrhuizen, the Vioolsdrift Border Policing Commander, and Mr Thulani Mthombeni from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, assisted by the operation's Tactical Commander Captain James Peters who actively participated in the planned actions.

Teams from different departments and relevant stake holders, including SARS Customs Unit, SAN Parks, the Department of Mineral and Resources and the Department of Agriculture Environmental Affairs Rural Development and Land Reform executed the disruptive actions.

Actions and activities executed during the commencement of the operations included, compliance inspections, vehicle checkpoints (VCP's), stop and searches, foot and vehicle patrols, raids at identified houses for illegal drugs, firearms and other commodities smuggling.

A total of four vehicle checkpoints (VCP's) were conducted on the Port Nolloth/ Kleinzee and Port Nolloth/Alexander Bay roads during which vehicles and persons were stopped and searched.

Numerous operational successes were achieved, including, fishing permits that were inspected at harbours, camping sites and launching pads visited by the multi-disciplinary law enforcement officials for which fines to the value of R6000,00 were issued for the Contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act and also confiscated illicit cigarettes worth approximately R41 000-00.

A total of eight adult undocumented persons, three female and five males were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola reiterated that the SAPS in cooperation with all relevant stakeholders will continue unabated to ensure that the sea environment and our marine resources is protected and remains safe and secure.

The police will continue to ensure that we combat all illegal and unregulated activities along our coastal areas in the Northern Cape, said Lt Gen Koliswa Otola.