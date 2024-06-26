Mauritius and South Korea Commit to Enhanced Diplomatic and Economic Relations

The newly-designated Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Her Excellency Mrs. Park Ji-Hyun, called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Honourable Maneesh Gobin, on Monday 24 June 2024 at the Ministry.

The meeting followed her presentation of Credentials to the President of the Republic, His Excellency Prithvirajsing Roopun, earlier during the day.

Ambassador Ji-Hyun is stationed in Antananarivo, in Madagascar, with accreditation to Mauritius.

Both dignitaries highlighted the cordial relations between Mauritius and South Korea and the recent developments in strengthening bilateral political and economic ties.

The President of the Republic attended the First Korea - Africa Summit which took place in Seoul from 4 to 5 June 2024.

The President of the Republic also had a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, in the margins of the Summit.

Minister Gobin mentioned the visits of Special Envoys of the President of Korea to Mauritius and other high-level delegations, which illustrate the deepening of bilateral relations.

He expressed Government's appreciation for Korean assistance towards infrastructure development, including for road constructions.

In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade expressed Mauritius's strong interest in enhancing cooperation with the Korean Expressway Corporation (KEC), which has provided technical assistance for several major infrastructure projects in Mauritius, including the construction of the Grade Separated Junctions at Pont Fer / Jumbo / Dowlut Roundabouts in Phoenix and the SAJ Bridge linking Coromandel to Soreze.

The KEC also offered free consultancy services to the Road Development Authority for the repair works of the Terre Rouge - Verdun Link Road.

Mauritius also endeavours to explore avenues for transfer of technology in the fields of AI and other digital technologies, leveraging South Korea's unique technological capabilities in numerous sectors and high-tech industries such as Biotechnology, Communications, Electronics and Precision Engineering.

Minister Gobin voiced Mauritius's aspiration to deepen ties with South Korea, seeking to benefit from South Korean proficiency in maritime patrolling and surveillance to ensure greater security in the Indian Ocean.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade articulated Mauritius's stance on promoting de-escalation in the Korean Peninsula as a crucial step toward ensuring peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region. He emphasised the importance of diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation to address the tensions and foster stability.

Mauritius and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1971.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade