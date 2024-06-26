Kenya Seeks Bigger Share of U.S. Tea Market

Kenya is striving to secure a larger share of the US market for its tea, aiming to capitalize on the ongoing trade deal between Washington and Nairobi.

Despite the United States' large population, it imports only a small quantity of Kenyan tea. Last year, Kenya exported 2.2 million kilogrammes of the beverage to the US, compared to 209 million kilos shipped to its top buyer, Pakistan, according to the sector regulator.

The Board of Directors of the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA), which manages the world's second black tea auction in the world, recently held discussions with representatives from the United States trade department, aiming to enhance Kenya's tea exports to the US market.

The EATTA's primary objective is to broaden market access for Kenyan tea in the United States, seeking to increase its market share in one of the world's largest consumer markets.

This move is anticipated to boost the visibility and consumption of Kenyan tea, which is renowned for its quality.

The talks also focused on maximising trade opportunities under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

AGOA provides duty-free access to the US market for eligible products from Sub-Saharan Africa. By leveraging this framework, Kenya aims to strengthen its competitive position and increase tea exports to the US.

Additionally, the EATTA is exploring collaboration with the American trade department and potential US investors to enhance the tea value addition segment.

This includes improving packaging, branding, and product development to increase the market value and appeal of Kenyan tea.

Strategic partnerships and investments in these areas are expected to drive innovation and improve the overall quality of tea products, according to the agency.

Historically, Kenya has had a robust trade relationship with the United States under the AGOA window. The recent engagement aims to build on this relationship, focusing on market expansion, leveraging AGOA benefits, and fostering strategic partnerships to boost the tea sector.