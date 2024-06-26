South Africa: New KZN Finance MEC Shuts Down Treasury's Secondary Office

Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Francois Rodgers, has started to demonstrate his commitment to ensure effective spending of the budget by closing down the office on the 9th floor of The Marine Building in Durban.

Rodgers said the closure of the leased offices will save the KZN Treasury an estimated R1 million a year, which will be directed to other strategic service delivery needs of the department in supporting the province.

Rodgers said his main priority was to stabilise the finances of KwaZulu-Natal and work with the Treasury team, as well as Members of the Executive Council (EXCO), to ensure that strategic decisions are being taken in order to safeguard the provincial fiscus.

"During my consultation with my executive team in the department, I directed that business cannot continue as usual and we need to streamline operations. In this regard, I have decided to close the Durban office, which served as a secondary office with an annual lease amount of R1 115 786.40, translating to a total value of just over R5 578 000 over five years that we will save," Rodgers said.

He said his team will operate from the Pietermaritzburg office and the team will be as prescribed by the Ministerial handbook.

"My wish is to enhance the transparency of our decision-making in resource allocation and utilisation, and I am prepared to make tough decisions if we are to demonstrate that we mean business when we say we will stabilise the finances in the province with prudent fiscal management. As KZN Treasury, we must lead by example," Rodgers said.

The MEC said he was committed to stabilising spending, eliminating irregular expenditure in departments, attracting foreign investment, as well as ensuring accountability and transparency.

Rodgers, who is a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), is among the provincial Cabinet which includes Members of the Provincial Legislature from the Inkatha Freedom Party, African National Congress (ANC), DA and National Freedom Party (NFP), as announced last week by newly-inaugurated KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thami Ntuli.

Rodgers took over the reins from the ANC's Peggy Nkonyeni.

The new provincial Cabinet is as follows:

- Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC: Musa Zondi (IFP).

- Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC: Thulasizwe Buthelezi (IFP).

- Health MEC: Nomagugu Simelane (ANC).

- Social Development MEC: Mbali Shinga (NFP).

- Public Works MEC: Marthinus Meyer (DA).

- Finance MEC: Francois Rodgers (DA).

- Agriculture and Rural Development MEC: Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa (IFP).

- Transport and Human Settlement MEC: Siboniso Duma (ANC)

- Education MEC: Sipho Hlomuka (ANC).

- Sports Arts and Culture MEC: Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP).