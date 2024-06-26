Mozambique/South Africa: Bafana Turn Their Attention to Mozambique in Opening Cosafa Cup Match

25 June 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Coach Helman Mkhalele said they expect a tough match against their Southern Africa neighbours, a side he expects to be fired up and highly motivated.

"We are aware of the challenge, but looking at the players we have and the work that we have done in the last couple of days, I believe we are standing a good chance of doing well, even though it's not going to be easy," the Bafana Bafana assistant coach said.

Mkhalele said it is important for his side to settle down very quickly and make sure that they keep the Mozambican forwards at bay.

"We need maximum concentration, and make sure that we take the game to Mozambique. We have to create as many goal-scoring opportunities as possible and convert them. And defensively, we have to make sure that we don't concede in the first few minutes because that would work against us. So, a positive early start would be our priority and making sure that each and every chance that we get, we make use of it because that will also help us to settle down very well."

Bafana Bafana have pitted against Botswana, Mozambique and Eswatini in Group A.

