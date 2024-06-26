Mozambique: Mozambican and Angolan Magistrates Exchange Experience On Public Accounts

24 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan and Mozambican public prosecutors have been sharing experiences, since this Monday, in Luanda Province, in matters of accounts management, during a training programme on Jurisdiction of the Court of Auditors.

Until Thursday, the group made up of eleven magistrates will address matters on preventive, concomitant and successive inspection, as well as intervention on military jurisdiction.

In turn, the Deputy Attorney General of the Administrative Court of Mozambique, Samuel Justino Miambo, said that at the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) level, his country is the only one that does not have a Court of Auditors.

However, he clarified that Mozambique has been developing its activities in the area of accounts at the third session of the Administrative Court and Angola's experience in this matter will be useful for that court section.

"We are in the process of administrative decentralisation, the challenges are growing and Angola's experience can be valuable," he stressed

As for Angola's performance in this regard, he highlighted that he has been monitoring it through various channels and concluded that it is possible, above all, to audit accounts.

Within the scope of the existing cooperation protocol between the superior councils of the judiciary of both states, 63 Mozambican staff have already been trained in Angola in the years 2015, 2019 and 2022.

