Angola: National Police Signs Agreement to Strengthen Security in Luanda

25 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Police of Angola on Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea, signed an agreement with Hyundai Autoever consortium for the implementation of the Public Security Innovation Project second phase through the installation of more video surveillance cameras in Angolan capital, Luanda.

According to a press release, the project, financed by Korea EximBank, will enable it to increase the number of cameras in the country's capital, covering five of the province's nine municipalities.

The statement adds that the project will make a significant contribution to improve public security, increasing the number of cameras in the city by more than two hundred.

The contract was signed on the Angolan side by Commissioner José Paulo, the Police director of Telecommunications and Information Technology, while the Hyundai Autoever Consortium was represented by its Vice-president Kim Doo Hoon.

Angola and South Korea have cooperated in various fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, and have maintained an excellent friendly cooperation. VIC /TED/AMP

