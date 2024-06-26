Rwandan Youth - Here's Why Voting Will Be the Most Lit Thing You Do All Year

opinion

Let's be real. You're busy. There's Netflix to binge, TikTok dances to scroll through, and that start-up you swear you'll launch as soon as you finish binge-watching Bridgerton. So, why should you drag yourself away from all that fun to vote?

Voting might not sound as thrilling as a weekend party at Kivu Fest, but stick with me here. By the end of this read, you'll see why casting your vote this July might be the most lit thing you do all year.

Firstly, much of the progress you see is directly attributed to Rwanda's safety. For almost 30 years, Rwandans have been living in peace. Yes, our president is tough in a rough neighbourhood, protecting our country against the primitive politics of Tshisekedi to our east and Evariste Ndayishimiye to our south. Both are keen on supporting the genocidal forces of the FDLR still in the region, eager to pursue their 'unfinished job' of 1994.

But don't worry! President Kagame has our back. He's got the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) rocking the air and ground defences. So you can sleep without a care, knowing those Chinese CH-4 attack drones Tshisekedi flaunted in 2023 and the constant airspace violations from DR Congo are history. Yep, they're all rusting away in the junkyard.

Now, let's take a look at our economy. Rwanda registered a 9.7% growth in the first quarter of 2024. But here's the thing--this isn't just about numbers. It's about opportunities for the youth. More jobs, more investments, more ways to avoid the dreaded question: "What are you doing with your life?"

We have 136 projects approved for Major Business and Real Estate Projects (MBRP) incentives, promising to create nearly 44,000 jobs, a 22% increase from previous years. Moreover, the Kigali Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) has generated 16,300 permanent jobs since its establishment, with 1,300 jobs added in 2023.

Moreover, Rwanda is becoming the ultimate playground for investors. And the cherry on top? Massive investments worth USD 2.39 billion. That's right, with a B. These projects are set to create nearly 44,000 more jobs. Picture that--a whole new squad of Rwandans joining the workforce, turning dreams into reality. Whether you're dreaming of a career in the new BioNTech mRNA-based vaccine manufacturing plant or the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub, opportunities are endless.

The agriculture sector is booming, which might not sound exciting until you realise it means more food and more jobs. The industry sector's 10% growth means more construction, manufacturing, and mining. In other words, more buildings to live in, more stuff to buy, and more foreign currencies at our National Bank to buy things like fuel that we need. And let's not forget the services sector, growing by 11%--air transport alone is up by 29%!

And let's not forget education. Rwanda has sustained near-universal access to primary education and gender parity in basic education for over a decade. The budget allocation for education now meets the internationally recommended benchmark. Plus, teacher salaries have increased by up to 88%, which means happier teachers. And happier teachers mean better education for us.

The Rwanda Innovation Fund (RIF) has deployed USD 5.6 million into startups, helping entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality. So, next time your app idea is met with eye rolls, remember you live in a country that believes in the transformative power of technology. We've got the Hanga Corporate Innovation Circle, the Hanga PitchFest, and the Hanga Agritech Innovation Challenge. These are platforms that turn dreams into viable businesses. And did I mention the Norrsken Kigali House? It's a $20 million investment providing a thriving community for over 1,000 entrepreneurs.

Now, what's all this progress worth if we're not healthy enough to enjoy it? Rwanda's health sector is flexing its muscles too. We've increased the number of health posts from 367 in 2020 to 1,252, a 241.14% increase! The goal is for everyone to be within a 24-minute walk of a health facility by the end of 2024. This isn't just about numbers; it's about ensuring you have access to quality healthcare when you need it. If you can't appreciate that kind of progress, you probably need to get your head checked (at one of our many health posts, of course).

Now, let's tackle the big, lumbering elephant in the room - the critics of President Paul Kagame. We're talking about that small, disreputable gang of naysayers, the out-and-out deniers who seem to have nothing better to do than sling mud at President Kagame and his entire administration. These are the same tiny minority of cranks who gleefully guzzle each other's putrid bath water.

They claim he's been in power since dinosaurs roamed the Earth. To them, I ask: Would you bench LeBron James just because he's been dominating the basketball court since the '90s? Of course, you can't.

In a nutshell, considering all the progress we've made under President Kagame's leadership, the choice seems pretty clear. But don't just take my word for it. Look around you. Look at the new roads, the thriving businesses, the improved schools, and the advanced healthcare facilities. Look at how far we've come and where we can go. Voting is your chance to be a part of that journey.