Zimbabwe: Harare Faces Calls for Action Against Corrupt Land Allocations

A coalition of civic organizations has issued an urgent call to action for authorities to address and rectify rampant corruption in land allocations within Harare.

This plea highlights the detrimental impact these practices have had on the city's environmental sustainability, particularly in sensitive areas like wetlands.

In a statement, Cleveland Action Alliance, Network for Environmental and Climate Justice, and Residents Against Land Degradation voiced their deep concerns over the continuing illegal land allocations despite existing legal frameworks designed to protect the environment, these illicit practices persist, compromising the ecological balance of the city.

"We are witnessing a troubling trend where illegal settlements are proliferating, largely due to corrupt activities by land barons and certain council officials. The Harare City Council's failure to decisively address the root causes of these illegal settlements is alarming," read the statement

The coalition highlighted that although legal procedures exist for acquiring residential land, the city council has often turned a blind eye to illegal construction.

Furthermore, the coalition said there has been a lack of thorough investigations to identify and hold accountable the corrupt officials within the council who are believed to be colluding with land barons.

The organizations urgently demanded that "the City of Harare must urgently carry out an inquiry into the mushrooming of illegal structures in Harare. A forensic investigation at Harare City Council in order to identify the culprits and bring them to book. That the City Council finds alternative land for the families affected by demolitions as provided by the constitution of Zimbabwe. It is important to note that the future sustainability of Harare is dependent on environmental sustainability,"

The coalition has committed to continuing its efforts to mobilize residents against environmental degradation resulting from illegal land allocations. They also emphasized the importance of public interest litigation in holding authorities accountable.