Kenya: Why Teddy Akumu, Johnstone Omurwa Will Not Travel to the Cosafa Cup

Nairobi — Experienced players Teddy Akumu and Johnstone Omurwa have not traveled with the Emerging Stars (U23) team that set off to South Africa for the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

Head coach Ken Odhiambo says the reason to include the two, as well as a few other experienced players in the preliminary team, was to help the youngsters gain experience.

"When we called them, we had explained to them that we wanted them to give these youngsters some bit of experience and confidence. Players like Wanjala (Amos) have never played at this level and when you have a player like Teddy Or Omurwa speaking to him, training with him, it gives them a bit of confidence," Odhiambo told Capital Sport.

He added; "I want to thank them because they have heeded to our call and have trained with these youngsters and it has really done them some good."

Strictly Under-23 team to South Africa

Odhiambo said they will only take a strictly Under-23 team to the tournament, with the Tusker FC duo of Brian Bwire and Boniface Onyango having also been dropped from the team.

"We are taking a strictly under-23 team to the tournament so we have not included any player that is over that age," noted the tactician.

At the same time, coach Odhiambo has said they have included FC Talanta forward Alfred Tanui in the squad, having not been named in the provisional list.

"I have watched him in a few matches and I was really impressed with how he plays. Defensively and offensively, he can give us quite a lot and we needed such kind of a player. I believe he will make the team stronger," said the coach.

Also making the squad in the last minute is Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Shummah, who has endured a goal drought this season, but the technical bench still believes he can give something important for them.

The tactician has also disclosed that Gor Mahia's Rooney Onyango will captain the team, with the coach saying he has exhibited great leadership and has also gathered enough experience playing for the senior team.

Rooney best player in the league

"For me, Rooney is one of the best players in the Premier League. If you look at how he plays, the commitment he has and also the experience he has gathered, it is enough for him to captain the team. He has some very good leadership skills," Odhiambo further noted.

The team departed for South Africa Monday morning, and will start their campaign on Friday.

Travelling Squad

Goal Keepers:

Byrne Omondi, Ibrahim Wanzala, Dolph Junior

Defenders: Alphonce Omija, Paul Ochuoga, Sylvester Owino, Geoffrey Onyango, Amos Wanjala

Midfielders: Stanley Wilson, Elly Owande, Chrispine Erambo, Aldrine Kibet, Austine Odhiambo, Patrick Otieno, John Ochieng, Kaycie Odhiambo, William Gitamu, Rooney Onyango.

Forwards: Benson Omalla, Jeremy Bissau, Alfred Tanui, Hassan Beja, Moses Shummah