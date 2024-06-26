Kenya: Cyber-Attacks in Kenya Drop to 971.4 Million in March From 1.29 Billion Last December

Kenya's total cyber-attacks have decreased to 971.4 million in the three months leading up to March 2024, down from 1.29 billion in the previous quarter, according to a new industry report.

The Communications Authority of Kenya's (CA) third-quarter sector statistics report for the Financial Year 2023/2024 revealed a significant reduction in cyber-attacks on Kenyan firms despite an increase in specific types of threats such as Malware, Brute force attacks, and Web Application Attacks.

Malware threats surged from 13.22 million at the end of 2023 to 33.19 million in March 2024. Brute force attacks also rose sharply, from 9.67 million to 28.01 million in the same period. Additionally, Web Application Attacks increased from 72,536 to 199,435 during the review period.

The report, which provides an overview of the national cyber landscape, also noted a significant rise in Mobile Application Attacks, jumping from 52,705 in December 2023 to 171,232 in March 2024.

Conversely, System Vulnerabilities threats saw a substantial decrease, falling from 1.269 billion in the last quarter of 2023 to 871.22 million by the end of March 2024.

Among other detected online risks were Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, with a total of 38.64 million recorded from January to March 2024.

Despite the overall decline in cyber-attacks, the report indicated a notable increase in the number of advisories issued by the CA, which grew to 8.5 million from 8.06 million in the review period. These advisories included digital investigations and digital forensics support.