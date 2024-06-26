Tanzania: Air France to Replace Dar With Kilimanjaro Mid-November

AIR France has rescheduled its flight to Tanzania beginning mid-November by replacing Dar es Salaam stop with Kilimanjaro.

The new route will now be the Paris-Zanzibar-Kilimanjaro, flying three times a week with returns on alternate days instead of ParisZanzibar-Dar es Salaam.

Air France-KLM's Tanzania Country Manager Rajat Kumar said the ParisKilimanjaro route is a strategic decision aimed at meeting the growing demand for travel to East Africa.

"Kilimanjaro not only serves as a gateway to the region's renowned natural beauty and adventure opportunities but also aligns with our commitment to offering diverse and enriching travel experiences," the country manager said.

According to an Air France statement issued yesterday, the route will be serviced by Airbus A350-900 planes, with a capacity of 324 passengers, across the business, premium economy and economy classes, putting on the market almost 2000 seats to and from Paris per week.

"The new route replaces the Paris-Zanzibar-Dar es Salaam route, but travelers to Dar will have access to the city via Air France's partner airline KLM, which operates seven weekly flights to the region," the statement said.

The new service will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with return flights from Kilimanjaro on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The new route will facilitate access to Tanzania's famed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The travelers can also explore the surrounding Kilimanjaro National Park, renowned for its diverse ecosystems and wildlife, making it an ideal starting point for safaris in Tanzania and neighbouring Kenya.