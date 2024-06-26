Rwanda: Continue Trusting Us, Kagame Tells Kigali Electorate

Rwandans have been an army of lions led by a lion throughout the nation's development journey, Paul Kagame, the Chairman and flagbearer of RPF-Inkotanyi and allied parties in the ongoing presidential campaigns, said on Tuesday, June 25.

He encouraged Rwandans to keep at it so as to accomplish even more.

ALSO READ: Rwanda elections: Kagame wishes challengers well, says work results shall tell difference

Kagame was speaking to hundreds of thousands of supporters from Nyarugenge, Kicukiro, Gasabo, and Kamonyi districts who gathered at Rugarama site for his fourth campaign rally. It is estimated that more than 500,000 RPF members turned out at the campaigning site, the first stop in Kigali.

On behalf of allied political parties, Sheikh Mussa Fazil Harerimana, the Chairperson of PDI, thanked Kagame for restoring the dignity for the Islamic community in Rwanda and championing Ndi Umunyarwanda programme among Rwandans.

ALSO READ: 'Ndi Umunyarwanda' concept should be a legacy for posterity

PDI, he said, firmly supports Kagame given his track record of development efforts that benefited all Rwandans.

Given the history of being abandoned by the international community and later criticized by the latter over the course of the past 30 years, according to Kagame, it is a hard battle that was fought by the RPF and Rwandans being an army of lions led by a lion.

He said the unity that is always emphasized, having goals, and doing the right things based on their own choices, culminates into the strength of Rwandans.

"As a candidate of RPF and allied parties, I don't ask you for anything, but thank you. The trust between you and the RPF-led coalition that wishes for this country to always create new history aligned with the times we are in, speaks for itself."

ALSO READ: Campaign in Ngororero: Kagame says RPF to cement self-reliance in next term

He noted that the trust must continue, noting that the future aspirations are not rumours but factual.

"Our past achievements do not make us complacent but strengthen us to build and accomplish even more," Kagame said, adding that when people elect leaders, they have a vision they expect to realize through them.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Thousands descend on Kayonza for RPF campaign rally

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As you have not changed and are still the army of lions, I have not changed as well...you did not front me to this to leave me in it, we are together in this."

The incumbent President mentioned that young people are the country's army of lions and the battle they face is multifaceted; involving politics, economy, unity, development, and the other necessary aspects.

In the journey of gender equality, Kagame noted that Rwandan women are lionesses who continue to be the cornerstone of families with the many roles they play.

"We cannot mention men without women, and vice versa."

In the presidential and parliamentary elections set for July 14-15, Kagame is competing with former lawmaker Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

Rita Ngoga, a soon to be first-time voter in Kigali's Nyarugenge District, expressed her excitement, telling The New Times, that she is looking forward to election day when she will vote for the candidate who has done so much for the country and continues to work for the nation's greater development.