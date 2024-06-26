Sudan Communist Party Condemns 'Arbitrary Detention' of Member By Military Intelligence

Shendi / El Fasher — Military Intelligence continues to detain Amal El Zein, a member of the Central Committee of the Sudanese Communist Party, for the third consecutive day without providing any reasons. El Zein is the latest to be hit in a series of arbitrary detentions by Military Intelligence targeting critical voices across Sudan.

Kamal Karar, a leader within the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), informed Radio Dabanga that intelligence agents detained Amal at her workplace in Shendi, River Nile state, on Sunday morning. He noted that she suffers from diabetes and hypertension, requiring regular medication, and is under the supervision of a specialist doctor. "Despite these conditions, she was taken to an unknown location, and her family and fellow lawyers have been denied visitation rights."

Karar asserted that the detention is "part of the ongoing repression by the de facto authorities against active political forces", holding the authorities responsible for any deterioration in her health.

SCP political bureau member Fatih El Fadl echoed this sentiment in a press statement released yesterday morning,

El Fasher detention

The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) has condemned "serious violations" committed against former parliamentarian and human rights defender Siham Hasballah, who was reportedly detained in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, by members of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Minni Minawi (SLM-MM). It is worth noting that Minawi's forces formally aligned with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) last March.

In a statement yesterday, the DBA referred to a letter from Abdelaziz Osman, an independent human rights observer, addressed to Minawi, who is also the governor of the Darfur region. The letter lamented the detention of Siham Hasballah from her home in El Fasher and her "subsequent solitary confinement in 'Super Camp' for nine days.

"During this period, she was reportedly tortured physically and mentally, beaten with whips, and harassed, all without any justification."

Siham, who held a parliamentary seat for two terms, had been a staunch defender of rights and freedoms in Darfur and Sudan. The DBA considers her detention a clear violation of rights guaranteed under national and international laws and human rights treaties ratified by Sudan.

The association demanded the cessation of these violations and called for the immediate correction of injustices against Hasballah. It also criticised SLM-MM for "abandoning their responsibilities and committing violations against civilians", urging them to uphold their proclaimed mission of protecting rights and freedoms.

Arbitrary detention

Since the onset of the ongoing war between the SAF and their adversary, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in April of last year, reports have piled up of arbitrary detentions conducted by Military Intelligence across Sudan. Sudanese journalists have been faced with detentions, threats, enforced disappearances, or assaults.

Radio Dabanga reported on June 12 that National Umma Party (NUP) member Mahmoud Zayed and El Gezira resistance committee member Ahmed Abusham were detained in White Nile state and El Gedaref respectively by Military intelligence.

That same week, in White Nile state, several activists, as well as members of political parties and civil society organisations (CSOs), were detained by security forces amidst widespread search campaigns in Kosti and Rabak, the state capital, that were seemingly aimed at pursuing collaborators with the RSF.

Recent reports indicate a widespread campaign of arrests and illegal detentions without judicial orders in cities across states like Sennar, White Nile, Kassala, and El Gedaref. Conditions in the Port Sudan Prison are also reported to be dire, with overcrowding, disease outbreaks, and severe shortages of food and water.