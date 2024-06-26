South Africa: National Health Lab Hacked, Patient Data 'Safe' - South African News Briefs - June 26, 2024

National Health Lab Hacked, Patient Data "Safe"

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has confirmed that it experienced a security breach in its information technology that compromised its systems and infrastructure, reports IOL. The service reported that the incident took place on Saturday morning and they are currently working non-stop to solve the issue. Mzi Gcukumana, NHLS Communication, Marketing, and PR officer said that the investigation indicated that a ransomware virus was used to target selected points in the NHLS IT systems, rendering them inaccessible and blocking communication from the LIS and other databases to and from users. The NHLS said currently all its laboratories were fully functional, receiving and processing clinical samples. Gcukumana added that no patient data has been lost or compromised.

How South Africa Avoided Economic Collapse



Operation Vulindlela (OV), the delivery unit in the Presidency, averted the economic collapse the economy was headed for and could add 2% to future GDP if the momentum for economic reform is maintained, reports News24. OV was established in 2020 by former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to drive the necessary structural economic reforms to unlock economic growth. In its initial phase, OV has prioritized the reform of network industries such as energy, logistics, and broadband spectrum to ignite competition by liberalizing markets. OV's success is attributed to its ability to unite government sectors, backed by presidential support, and foster public-private collaboration.

Joburg Faces Dry Days as Rand Water Upgrades Bite

Taps are expected to remain dry for several days for residents in Johannesburg and the East Rand due to planned maintenance by Rand Water which has drastically reduced water reservoir levels, reports TimesLIVE. Rand Water is currently engaged in a maintenance and upgrade project aimed at improving the water supply system. The work is expected to continue for five weeks until July 29. Johannesburg and parts of Ekurhuleni are affected as have had water interruptions or complete water outages since the upgrades started.

