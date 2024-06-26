South Africa: Champagne Darling! Bonang Celebrates her 37th Birthday in True Bonang Style

South Africa's media darling Bonang Matheba pulled out all the stops for her 37th birthday bash on Tuesday.

Not one to be outdone by her peers, the TV personality started off the celebrations by posting a series of shots in a colourful balloon dress. Inspired by her alcohol brand House of BNG, the dress was a shimmering masterclass on how to make your fab light shine.

The former Top Billing presenter hosted a top-tier party for her pals. Guests were treated to a fine dining menu and mingled with each other under the stars at the garden-themed event.

The queen of all things pink and fabulous slipped into a custom-made pink gown and a stylish blonde weave.

As always, fans flooded her timeline when she thanked them for their well wishes. "Thank you to everyone who sent me some love today. It truly means so much...a special day. Thank you," wrote Queen B.

"We all love you, Queen B. Happy Birthday. Cancer season is officially tomorrow", commented @Ndiilo_Nthengwe.

@Bhuti_melo wrote: "Happy Birthday my Only Queen Queen B @Bonang May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss. After all, you yourself are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best. Happy birthday."

In March, rumours started doing the rounds that Bonang would be returning to radio following an X post claiming she would join LootLove and Tbo Touch on Metro FM's afternoon drive. She soon squashed those rumours and responded: "No radio for me. Thank you."