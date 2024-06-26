Rwanda: Liberal Party Pledges to Push for Laws to Decongest Correctional Facilities

Liberal Party (PL), which is campaigning for seats in Parliament in the July elections, has pledged to push for laws that will help establish community service as an alternative penalty to imprisonment misdemeanours in order to reduce congestion in Rwandan correctional facilities.

The pledge was made on Tuesday, June 25 as PL continued its parliamentary election campaign for its 54 parliamentary candidates in Ngoma, Kirehe, and Kayonza districts.

The party has also endorsed Paul Kagame, the RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate in the presidential race.

The proposal of the introduction of community service in the Rwandan criminal law, PL candidates said, is based on the fact that congestion in the correctional facilities is still a burden on the country as it keeps rising.

Statistics from Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) show that, in 2023, there were a total of 89,034 inmates in the 13 correctional facilities.

This represented a rise from 85,000 inmates in 2022.

The past two years have been characterised by a number of strategies introduced by the government to reduce prison population. These include the use of release on parole and plea bargaining.

According to Liberal Party, community service as an alternative to imprisonment should be an additional mechanism to reduce prison population

In its manifesto, PL also reiterates its support for arbitration and mediation as ways of delivering justice.

"Voting for PL will mean voting for justice, unity and development for Rwandans," said Theogene Munyangeyo, PL first Vice President.

The candidates said if they are elected into the Chamber of Deputies, they will advocate for measures needed to reduce the backlog of court cases and address delays in the execution of court judgement.

"Since its creation in 1991, PL has strived for justice for citizens," said Ernest Nsangabandi, one of the PL parliamentary candidates.

"If voted into parliament, we have to establish laws that are fair for Rwandans. For instance, there is a huge backlog of court cases and delays in court judgements execution. There is a need for increasing judges and other mechanisms to reduce the time it takes to deliver justice and execute court judgments."

Aime Marie Ange Tumukunde, another candidate said: "If PL gets many seats in parliament, it means advocacy for quality justice will be enhanced. The laws we will pass will ensure quality justice delivery and good governance to all Rwandans."