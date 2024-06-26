South Africa: Cosatu Is Deeply Disappointed the ANC Has Chosen to Ignore Its Step Aside Resolution With Zizi Kodwa's Swearing-in As an MP

25 June 2024
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is deeply disappointed that our ally, the African National Congress (ANC) has chosen to recklessly ignore its own step aside resolution with the swearing-in of comrade Zizi Kodwa as a Member of Parliament.

This is a poorly thought through and ill-considered decision by the ANC that undermines its progressive step aside resolution for public representatives. It sends a painfully worrying question to society on whether the ANC is committed to holding its public representatives accountable and its bold and necessary renewal campaign.

It defies logic as a mere few weeks ago then Minister Kodwa resigned from office upon being charged and appearing before court on allegations of corruption. What was the purpose of his resigning only to be sworn-in again weeks later?

This begs the question of how the ANC expects the 7th administration and Parliament to win back the confidence of workers and a society exasperated by a decade of state capture and corruption when it scores such unnecessary own goals.

Whilst we do not celebrate the difficulties that comrade Kodwa is going through and wish him well during his trial, it is not befitting to have Members of Parliament traipsing in and out of court.

We had hoped the humbling election results on May 29 would have been a sobering moment for our comrades at Luthuli House and an opportunity for serious self-introspection and correction. We can only hope that this moment may still dawn on them.

