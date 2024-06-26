Kenya: Joint Statement On Nationwide Demonstrations

press release

Despite the assurance by the Government that the right to assembly would be protected and facilitated, today's protests have spiralled into violence. Human rights observers and medical officers have reported several incidents of human rights violations.

Throughout the day, we have reliably documented the following. At least five people have died from gunshot wounds. Thirty-one people have been injured. 13 have been shot with live bullets, 4 with rubber bullets, and 3 people have been hit with launcher canisters. 11 others survived with minor injuries.

Over the last 24 hours, there were 21 abductions and disappearances by uniformed and non-uniformed officers. Among them are Shadrack Kiprono (now released), Kevin Monari, Zadock Nyamari Monari, Gabriel Oguda, Andrew Mwangi, John Frank Ngemi, Avugwi Chagusia, Chebet Kirui (Nakuru), Brian Nzavi Ngula, Harriet Nyongesa, Chebet Kirui and Ernest Nyerere (now released). There have been at least 52 arrests.

We urge the State and all parties to de-escalate the situation and stop the use of lethal force to protect life. We urge the authorities to desist from reportedly threatening the mass media houses. We appeal for safe medical corridors for all medical personnel and ambulances to access the injured. The scenes of police officers shooting at medical emergency center at Holy Basilica must cease immediately. Again, the use of live bullets must now stop. Safe passage for all emergencies services to evacuate and treat the many wounded is now urgent.

We can rebuild infrastructure, but we cannot bring back the dead.

To report arrests, injuries and human rights violations, contact

Defenders Coalition 0716200100

Independent Medical Legal Unit 0800721401

Amnesty International 0759464346

Kenya Medical Association 0722275695

Also

Independent Policing Oversight Authority Toll Free 1559

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights 0800720627

Originally published on amnestykenya.org