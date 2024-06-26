Uganda: ULS Asks Among, Kinyamatama to Withdraw Statements On Corruption

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has called upon the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, and Rakai Woman Member of Parliament, Juliet Kinyamatama, to retract their statements that seemingly glorify corruption.

Speaking over the weekend in Lwengo district, both legislators appeared to downplay the seriousness of corruption charges against several Members of Parliament.

Kinyamatama defended Lwengo MP Cissy Namujju amidst accusations of financial impropriety, stating that if any funds were taken by Namujju, they were shared for the benefit of the local community.

Meanwhile, Speaker Among pledged unwavering support for legislators facing legal scrutiny over corruption allegations.

Amidst ongoing arrests and summonses of MPs like Paul Akamba, Cissy Namujju, Michael Mawanda, and Ignatius Mudimi, Speaker Among reaffirmed her commitment to safeguarding the rights of lawmakers.

The remarks, suggesting that corruption is justifiable if the corrupt individual shares with their constituents, have sparked widespread outrage.

According to ULS, these statements are perceived as a direct affront to ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the country.

In a statement, Bernard Oundo, President of ULS, asked the two legislators to reaffirm their commitment to fighting corruption.

He urged all stakeholders to conduct thorough and independent investigations into reports of high-level corruption and to refrain from making comments that undermine the work of accountability institutions and courts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Uganda Law Society unequivocally condemns these remarks. They undermine the tireless efforts of various stakeholders in the fight against corruption and constitute a significant setback to the ongoing efforts to promote integrity and accountability in public administration," Oundo said.

Oundo emphasized that the Constitution provides a robust legal framework for ensuring accountability.

"The National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy XXVI mandate that all public offices are held in trust for the people, and all persons in positions of leadership and responsibility must be answerable to the people," he said.

He noted that the Constitution further mandates that all lawful measures be taken to expose, combat, and eradicate corruption and abuse or misuse of power by those holding political and public offices.

"In this context, ULS maintains its position. In line with the Anti-Corruption Act 2009, it imposes a duty on every citizen of Uganda to combat corruption and the misuse or wastage of public property and all acts of corruption and extortion which erode public trust in the public sector, promote inequality, and diminish accountability," he said.

The Society says it continues to be a proficient bar association in fostering access to justice, the rule of law, and good governance in Uganda.