Uganda: Nay, Madam Speaker, It Is Not Right to Steal and Share

editorial

The recent comments made by speaker of parliament Anita Among regarding the bribery allegations against three members of parliament are deeply troubling and indicative of a broader culture of corruption that has taken root in Uganda's legislative body.

Rather than upholding the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, the speaker has openly endorsed the alleged criminal actions of Cissy Namujju, Paul Akamba and Michael Mutembuli. Her statement that Namujju will be the "woman MP forever" despite the serious charges she faces is a brazen attempt to shield a fellow parliamentarian from accountability.

Even more alarming is the speaker's apparent defense of corruption, stating that it is acceptable for a child to "eat something" as long as they "bring back home."

This callous disregard for financial impropriety among lawmakers sets a dangerous precedent and suggests that the integrity of Uganda's parliament has been severely compromised.

The recent dismissive attitude displayed by Kasambya county MP Daudi Kabanda, referring to the bribery scandal as a mere "wave that will come to an end," underscores the casual nature with which these elected officials view their ethical obligations.

Parliament is meant to be a bastion of democracy and good governance, not a "deal maker" that prioritizes personal enrichment over its duty to the people. The Ugandan public deserves representatives who will uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

Instead, it is faced with a legislative body that appears to be mired in a culture of graft and self-interest. This is a betrayal of the trust placed in these leaders and undermines the very foundations of Uganda's democracy.

The speaker of parliament, Anita Among, and any other MPs complicit in defending or downplaying financial impropriety must be held accountable. Their actions have cast a dark shadow over parliament, and swift and decisive action must be taken to restore the institution's credibility and public confidence.

Anything less would be a dereliction of duty and a disservice to the Ugandan people.