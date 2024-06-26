Kenya: UN Boss Guterres Concerned Over Violence During Anti-Finance Bill Protests

Nairobi Kenya — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over violence in Kenya following the anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations witnessed in various parts of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Guterres appealed to the Kenya government to exercise restraint when dealing with anti-Finance Bill protesters.

He urged authorities to pave way for peaceful demonstrations to avert further harm and death of young Kenyans.

"I am deeply saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries - including of journalists and medical personnel - connected to protests and street demonstrations in Kenya," Guterres said.

The African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson Moussa Faki echoed the same urging the stakeholders to exercise calm and welcome constructive dialogue to address the contentious issues that led to the protests.

"The Chairperson reiterates the total solidarity of the African Union with the Government and People of Kenya and exhorts them to maintain peace, security and stability in the country," said Faki.

This comes following Tuesday's protests being the most heated since they began, on June 18.

The protesters mainly youths stormed the streets to demand the rejection of the Finance Bill, 2024.

Thousands of protesters engaged in running battles with the police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Similar chaos erupted in major towns, including Nakuru, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nyeri.

Businesses were closed, and transport paralyzed as police clashed with demonstrators calling for MPs to reject the proposed tax increases.

The chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled to disperse rioters who stormed Parliament following the passage of the controversial Finance Bill, which seeks to raise taxes.

The confrontations were marked by live bullets and tear gas moments after Members of Parliament approved the bill.

Several protesters sustained serious bullet wounds during the clashes.

At least five protesters were shot dead as police struggled to disperse the rioters.

Witnesses reported seeing the bodies of the deceased lying in pools of blood outside Parliament.

President William Ruto described Tuesday's violent chaos in Parliament as treasonous and vowed a firm response to restore normalcy.

In a hard-hitting address from State House on Tuesday evening, the president asserted that the chaos was orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country.

"We shall provide a full and expeditious response to the treasonous events," the president stated, assuring the nation of the government's determination to secure the country. He also issued a stern warning: "I hereby put on notice the financiers of violence and anarchy."