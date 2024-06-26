Kenya's President William Ruto has vowed to take firm action against protestors undermining peaceful demonstrations, even as the United Nations urges the government to avoid excessive force and calls on citizens to hold peaceful protests.

In a televised address to the nation last night, President Ruto asserted that the government would not tolerate the vandalism of private property and government installations by Kenyans who are opposed to the Financial Bill 2024, which seeks to enhance taxes.

He condemned criminals posing as peaceful protesters for terrorising people, elected representatives, and institutions.

"The breach of parliament is treasonous," Ruto declared, promising a crackdown on the organisers and financiers of the protests, now in their fifth day.

"I hereby put on notice the planners, financiers, orchestrators, and abettors of violence and anarchy that the security infrastructure established to protect our republic and its sovereignty will be deployed to secure the country and restore order and normalcy," he said.

"We must isolate crime from democratic expression and separate criminals from people exercising their freedom of expression and divergent opinion."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sadness over the situation in Kenya, urging restraint.

"I am deeply saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries - including of journalists and medical personnel - connected to protests and street demonstrations in Kenya," Guterres said."I urge the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint, and call for all demonstrations to take place peacefully."

Foreign missions in Kenya also condemned the violence that has marked the ongoing demonstrations, which have resulted in deaths, injuries, and claims of abductions.

In a joint statement, 13 countries expressed concern over the violence witnessed across the country since the demos began last week.

"We are deeply concerned by the violence witnessed in many parts of the country during the recent protests, and are especially shocked by the scenes witnessed outside the Kenyan Parliament," the statement read.

Kenyan protesters breached parliament's barricades on Tuesday and entered the parliament complex, which houses the National Assembly and the Senate, as lawmakers debated contentious tax increases that have sparked widespread anger.