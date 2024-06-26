Morocco's Health Minister Holds Talks With Palestinian Delegation On Strengthening Health Cooperation

Rabat — Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Aït Taleb, held talks, here Tuesday, with a Palestinian delegation on ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the health sector, particularly in training, primary health care, school health and capacity-building for Palestinian health professionals.

These talks, attended by Director in charge of the management of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, Mohamed Salem Cherkaoui, and members of the Palestinian delegation led by Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs, Ashraf Al Aawar, focused on recent developments in Palestine, notably the health situation in Al-Quds and the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on the occasion, Aït Taleb expressed Morocco's readiness to collaborate with the Palestinian side, through humanitarian campaigns and training workshops for Palestinian health professionals in areas of common interest, as well as to strengthen health cooperation through the exchange of experience and expertise between the two countries in health, therapeutic and pharmaceutical fields.

He stressed Morocco's openness to all the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Al-Quds Affairs to serve Al-Quds population in the health field, and its willingness to strengthen cooperation and coordinate efforts to promote the health sector in Palestine.

In this respect, the Minister praised the efforts of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, particularly in overseeing successive visits by Palestinian delegations to Morocco, recalling, in this context, the two visits made by delegations from Palestinian Al-Quds hospitals to Morocco, in October 2019 and February 2023.

For his part, Al Aawar stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of health, through the exchange of information, research and studies related to current and future strategies and activities, as well as the sharing of pioneering experiences in order to support the capacities of health professionals through initial and ongoing training.

The Palestinian official also praised Morocco's efforts, in accordance with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to provide ongoing humanitarian support to the State of Palestine in order to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Al-Quds and the Gaza Strip, welcoming in this connection the humanitarian medical aid ordered by His Majesty the King for the inhabitants of Gaza, the distribution of which began this very day in the Palestinian enclave.