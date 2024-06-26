Morocco: OIC Ombudsman Association Praises HM the King's Humanitarian Position for Gaza

Marrakech — The Association of Ombudsmen and Mediators of the OIC Member States praised, on Tuesday in Marrakech, the humanitarian position of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee and the Sovereign's initiative to deploy a humanitarian operation by land for the Palestinian population in Gaza, as well as His concrete actions for Al-Quds Asharif.

In the final statement issued at the end of the 11th Session of its Board of Directors, the Association welcomed the consistent stance of the Heads of OIC member States towards the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.

It also condemned "the cruel acts committed by Israeli forces against the inhabitants of Gaza, which constitute a serious violation of international human rights laws and conventions," expressing its "firm solidarity with the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip in the face of continuing aggression and systematic violations of their rights".

The Association also called on the international community, including all OIC member States and other global entities, to take immediate and concrete steps to demand that Israel put an end to these inhumane acts and comply with international laws and customs, with regard to the treatment of Palestinians and the granting of large-scale aid to the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, including the reconstruction of homes and the recovery of settlements destroyed by the occupier.

It also urged all relevant international bodies to step up their efforts to monitor and report on human rights violations in Gaza, and to prosecute those responsible for these heinous acts.

The Association also reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, justice and human rights for all, and to continuing to work for a world in which such atrocities are not only condemned, but outlawed.

The final statement also urged the international community to take all necessary and immediate measures to resolve the crisis in Gaza and protect the Palestinians.