Uganda: Lions Club Commended for Its Social Contributions

The Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria, has lauded corporate social organizations for their impactful contributions towards societal welfare, particularly for the less privileged.

The commendation was made during the installation ceremony of Susan Asio Ekure as the new president-elect of Lions Club Kumi Central, held at Caros Haven-Kumi.

Dr. Okiria praised the Lions Club for their dedication to community service, highlighting the significant role such organizations play in enhancing public welfare and supplementing government efforts.

The event was marked by the handover of a renovated ward and the donation of essential diagnostic equipment to Kumi Hospital.

This new diagnostic facility will be instrumental in testing for gestational diabetes among expectant mothers, addressing a critical healthcare need in the community.

"I am thrilled to witness the efforts of the Lions Club in providing vital services to the community" said Dr. Okiria.

"The new diagnostic equipment for Kumi Hospital will play a crucial role in managing and preventing gestational diabetes, thus safeguarding maternal health"

The in charge of Kumi Health Centre IV revealed that the renovated facility augments the new Out Patient Department recently constructed by government.

The ceremony also included the commissioning of a newly constructed office facility at Kumi Central Police Station.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Built by the Lions Club, the facility now houses the offices of the District Police Commander (DPC) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

This development is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the local police force, thereby improving law enforcement and public safety.

She further emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between social organizations and the government in addressing community needs and improving service delivery across the country.

Dr. Okiria's presence at the event underscored the government's recognition of the invaluable contributions made by organizations like the Lions Club towards societal development and welfare.

"It's truly inspiration to see great acts of love and service to the communities. I have seen the renovations and the equipment you have sponsored at the health centers, the work at the police station, the environmental projects and this is truly amazing because you are doing a service beyond self," said deputy IGG.

She advocated for strengthening community service, volunteerism and give support to the poor and needy people and involve the young people in positive community engagements.

The Deputy IGG also witnessed the Installation of the new board of the lions club with Susan Ekure as president elect taking over from Eng. Simon Olupot Julius.