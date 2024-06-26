Zimbabwe: Warriors Aim to Secure Spot in Cosafa Cup Semi-Finals

26 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS interim coach Jairos Tapera says he is targeting a semi-finals spot at the men's COSAFA Cup tournament which kicks off on Wednesday in South Africa.

Zimbabwe are in group B and they will open their campaign against Comoros on Thursday, before they play Zambia and Kenya on June 30, and July 2 respectively.

The Warriors left the country for South Africa and they are making their return to the annual Southern Africa football tournament after missing the previous two editions due to a FIFA ban.

"We really need to qualify for the semi-finals, that's one target we have set.

"Yes it's a challenge but, it is also a challenge for the other teams because they know Zimbabwe are no pushovers at the COSAFA," said Tapera on Tuesday.

Tapera returns to South Africa with the Warriors after a poor outing earlier this month during the World Cup Qualifiers when the team lost to Lesotho and South Africa.

However, the Manica Diamonds gaffer is confident of a positive outing this time.

"We have regrouped with a pure new squad, three-quarters of them are under 23.

"We discussed all these disappointments with the players, making them aware that we need as many wins as possible.

"We are expecting a lot of positive results from these boys and we expect them to make us proud again as a nation," added Tapera.

With six COSAFA Cup trophies to their name, a seventh title win will see Zimbabwe joining rivals Zambia who boast of winning most Cups.

