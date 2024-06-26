Namibia: Share Million-Dollar Tenders Among SMEs - Katjimune

Lawmaker Maximalliant Katjimune wants the parliament to reconsider the procurement awarding system to share million-dollar tenders among more than one small or medium enterprise (SME).

Katjimune on Wednesday tabled a motion to the parliamentary standing committee on economics and public administration to investigate the challenges of SME financing in Namibia.

The standing committee on Wednesday held a public hearing to investigate the matter, with Katjimune addressing his fellow lawmakers.

He said more than 70% of SMEs fail "almost immediately after they started".

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia, along with Namibia Economic Freedom Fighter Michael Amushelelo, are expected to address the committee.