Kenya: Attack On Public Institutions Shall Not Be Condoned, Embrace Dialogue - Wetangula

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has emphasized on the need of all Kenyans to exercise tolerance and restraint following the invasion of Parliament by demonstrators that has shaken MPs to the core.

Issuing a communication on the floor of the house on Wednesday, Wetangula insisted that violence will not be condoned and condemned the incident where protesters breached security, gained entry to Parliament and vandalized property.

Chaos erupted Tuesday when demonstrators stormed the National Assembly and Senate Chambers in protest against the proposed Finance Bill 2024, minutes after the Bill was passed, leading to violent scenes that resulted in multiple fatalities.

The protesters breached security and vandalized the Senate Chambers, causing widespread damage. They shattered windows, destroyed furniture, and removed decorative fixtures in a display of anger and frustration over the contentious bill.

"However, it is imperative that these discussions are held in a structured and meaningful manner, within the confines of the law in order for them to realize the desired results. Violence, disrespect and wanton destruction of property and blatant attack on public institutions shall not be condoned," he stated.

The National Assembly Speaker however lauded the youth for leading a national discourse on the Finance Bill 2024 which the MPs hurriedly passed all the clauses in the bill within four hours.

"I am not a stranger to the conversations that have been going on in this country with regards to the Finance Bill and the general state of the economy of the Nation, I laud the youth of this nation for taking the lead in this discourse," he stated.

The Finance Bill 2024 now awaits Presidential assent with sources claiming it will be signed into law on Thursday.The National Assembly Speaker has seven days re-submit it to the President; and the President shall within seven days assent to the Bill.

Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has urged President William Ruto to delay signing the Finance Bill into law until the grievances of the young generation are addressed.

In a strongly-worded statement, Odinga condemned the government's actions, highlighting that several protesters were shot dead and others injured by police during demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

"Without these first steps, nobody should imagine that the current situation is going away any time soon, and nobody must imagine that Kenyans will sit back and watch police butcher their children in defence of policies whose consequences are pervasive," Odinga said.

On the other hand, President Ruto has described Tuesday's violent chaos in Parliament as treasonous, vowing a firm response to restore normalcy. In a hard-hitting address from State House, the president asserted that the chaos was orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country.

"We shall provide a full and expeditious response to the treasonous events," the president stated, assuring the nation of the government's determination to secure the country. He also issued a stern warning: "I hereby put on notice the financiers of violence and anarchy."

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has equally voiced his concerns, urging Ruto to listen to the people.

"Leaders must know that the power and authority they have is donated to them by the people. I, therefore, call for calm and for the leadership to show restraint and do the right thing by listening to the people and not being antagonistic to them," he stated.

Following the chaos, the military was deployed to assist police in restoring order, with reports of extensive shooting in several city estates, including Juja and Githurai. However, no immediate casualty figures were available.

Similar chaos occurred in major towns such as Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, and Nyeri, where police engaged demonstrators in day-long battles. Businesses, including those belonging to leaders who supported the Bill were vandalized, looted, or set ablaze.

With tensions still rising over the controversial Finance Bill, the former Prime Minister Odinga advised President Ruto to suspend the Bill and open the door for dialogue, emphasizing that the issues raised by the young generation cannot be ignored.

"Matters that should have been resolved through dialogue and humility have degenerated into developments that have never been witnessed in the 61-year history of our country since Independence," Odinga said.