Zimbabwe: Pap Speaks On African Conflicts

26 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Midrand, South Africa — Pan-african Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira has called on the African Union to strengthen efforts to resolve conflicts on the continent, especially in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Officially opening the ongoing third session of the sixth PAP parliament here yesterday, Chief Charumbira said PAP could also play a role in preventing and managing conflicts.

"In the same vein, we shall not forget the people of Sudan and the people of DRC," he said. "The African Union must show its mettle in dealing with conflicts in Africa. Need I remind them that parliamentary diplomacy can play an instrumental role in conflict prevention, management and resolution."

The conflicts in Sudan and DRC have also seen thousands of people being killed while millions have been displaced.

The two countries have endured armed conflict for decades resulting in prolonged suffering of civilians.

Chief Charumbira also slammed Israel for human rights violations in its war on Palestine that has resulted in the deaths of nearly 38 000 Palestinians, especially women and children.

"As the people's elected representatives who are called to be the voice of the voiceless, we shall also pronounce ourselves on the horrendous human rights violations perpetrated by Israel in Palestine with the tacit support of a silent international community.

"We cannot remain silent when over 38 000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, have been killed in the war," he said.

The war has resulted in massive destruction of infrastructure while humanitarian efforts have been impeded by the Israeli's onslaught.

Chief Charumbira commended the South African government for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice to account for its actions.

"For that reason, we applaud the government of the Republic of South Africa under His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, for taking the Israeli government to the International Court of Justice over the senseless and inhumane killings in Palestine.

"Our hearts and minds are with the people of Palestine during this horrific time and we call for a cessation of hostilities and remain adamant that a two-State solution remains the only sustainable solution to this crisis," he said.

