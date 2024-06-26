Mozambique: Zim Can Tap Into Mozambique Markets

ZIMBABWE can tap into the vast potential trade opportunities offered by Mozambique's dynamic Tete province, in a move that will foster mutual economic development and prosperity spawned by various strategic initiatives.

The national trade development and promotion organisation (Zimtrade) last week led a trade mission to the province where Zimbabwean enterprises participated.

ZimTrade operations director Mr Similo Nkala yesterday said the initiative followed the successful engagement of Zimbabwean companies in a trade mission to Tete in 2023, where fruitful business linkages were forged and market dynamics were comprehensively discussed paving the way for the making of informed decisions on future trade endeavours.

"The trade mission aimed to capitalise on untapped opportunities across various sectors, including mining supplies and consumables, agricultural implements and inputs, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), building and construction, engineering services and horticulture," Mr Nkala observed.

He highlighted that ZimTrade was collaborating with the Zimbabwean Embassy in Mozambique and the Consulate office in Beira for active engagement with local partners that would bolster awareness of Zimbabwean products and services in the Mozambican markets.

"In a rapidly evolving landscape of global trade, collaboration and innovation are key to securing market share and ensuring the sustainability of Zimbabwean enterprises.

"It is important to have long-term strategies and local partnerships to navigate the intricacies of the Mozambican market successfully," added Mr Nkala.

Moreover, in addressing Mozambique's agricultural productivity challenges, Zimbabwean companies can offer expertise and products such as seeds, chemicals, agricultural implements, as well as fertilisers, Mr Nkala further explained.

Agriculture plays a vital role in the province's economy, providing employment and sustenance alongside other economic activities.

With abundant natural resources, including fertile soils and favourable climatic conditions suitable for agriculture, the province of Tete beckons to Zimbabwean companies to explore its potential.

While most companies in the province traditionally source materials from neighbouring South Africa, Zimbabwean companies have the capacity to supply a wide range of products to the region.

An analysis of trade statistics for 2022 and 2023, underscores the substantial trade flow between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

In 2023, Zimbabwe exported goods worth US$398 million, indicating a 109 percent increase compared to the US$190 million worth of products exported in 2022.

Mozambique is ranked among the top five export markets for Zimbabwe.

There is potential for processed foods, meat products, mining consumables, engineering equipment and services.

The Zimbabwe Consulate Office in Beira consul general Mr Marlvin Bere said Zimbabwean companies needed to leverage on their close proximity to Tete to penetrate the Mozambique market.