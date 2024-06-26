Zimbabwe: Five in Court Over Explosives

26 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka - Court Correspondent

Five men who were allegedly found in possession of explosives, iron bars, baton sticks in their vehicle after being stopped by police officers on patrol appeared in court yesterday.

Trymore Mudyiwa (29), Isa Bwanali (52), Consisia Kambuzuma (46), Muchaziva Kufandauya (49) and Clemence Mhondiwa (39) all from Chitungwiza appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.They are being charged with unlawful possession of articles for criminal use and unlawful purchase and possession of explosives without a permit.

Mudyiwa who is the driver of the vehicle used was the only one granted US$100 bail while others were remanded in custody to today for full bail application.

The State alleged that on June 22 at around 11:45 pm, the accused persons were driving a red Toyota Raum along New Chitungwiza towards Surface.

The accused persons were stopped by Detectives from CID Homicide Harare who were on an operation and suspected their movements.

Mudyiwa complied and the operation team identified themselves and explained the nature of the duty they were carrying out.

Detectives requested to carry out a search upon their vehicle and recovered two pairs of catapults from black satchel which was in possession of Bwanali.

They also recovered four fuse explosives, 6 x Emex 70 danger explosive emulates and four catapult stones from a black satchel which was in the motor vehicle.

Further searches were done leading to the recovery of two iron bars, baton stick, torch, an okapi knife and a hammer in the motor vehicle.

The court heard during interviews it was established that accused persons were communicating for days planning to meet during the night to commit unknown crime.

Mr Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.