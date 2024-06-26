Zimbabwe: Five in Court Over Explosives

Five men who were allegedly found in possession of explosives, iron bars, baton sticks in their vehicle after being stopped by police officers on patrol appeared in court yesterday.

Trymore Mudyiwa (29), Isa Bwanali (52), Consisia Kambuzuma (46), Muchaziva Kufandauya (49) and Clemence Mhondiwa (39) all from Chitungwiza appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.They are being charged with unlawful possession of articles for criminal use and unlawful purchase and possession of explosives without a permit.

Mudyiwa who is the driver of the vehicle used was the only one granted US$100 bail while others were remanded in custody to today for full bail application.

The State alleged that on June 22 at around 11:45 pm, the accused persons were driving a red Toyota Raum along New Chitungwiza towards Surface.

The accused persons were stopped by Detectives from CID Homicide Harare who were on an operation and suspected their movements.

Mudyiwa complied and the operation team identified themselves and explained the nature of the duty they were carrying out.

Detectives requested to carry out a search upon their vehicle and recovered two pairs of catapults from black satchel which was in possession of Bwanali.

They also recovered four fuse explosives, 6 x Emex 70 danger explosive emulates and four catapult stones from a black satchel which was in the motor vehicle.

Further searches were done leading to the recovery of two iron bars, baton stick, torch, an okapi knife and a hammer in the motor vehicle.

The court heard during interviews it was established that accused persons were communicating for days planning to meet during the night to commit unknown crime.

Mr Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted.