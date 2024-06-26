Zimbabwe: Tourism Players Urged to Collect, Remit Levies

Stakeholders in the tourism industry have been challenged to remit tourism levies to Government and help to market Zimbabwe as a destination of choice, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, has said.

Addressing tourism sector players during a stakeholder consultative workshop on the Tourism Amendment Bill in Victoria Falls recently, Minister Rwodzi said the industry is not fully executing the role entrusted to it by the Government to collect and remit the Tourism Levy.

She said the levy should contribute to infrastructure development and service delivery.

"It is a charge that you put on tourists and remit it to us. You are not paying the money which the tourist is giving you. The law says a tourist has to pay a Tourism Levy on the service you are giving them," said Minister Rwodzi.

"Government has entrusted you, but some are not charging that. Our strategy follows the national strategy of President Mnangagwa in his vision for an upper-middle-income society by 2030, so business should contribute to that."

Minister Rwodzi said the strategic goal for her ministry is to promote and develop tourism and make Zimbabwe the best destination with international standards.

"I am very certain that if we continue working together we can meet our targets."

Tourism is the country's third highest contributor to the Gross Domestic Product with receipts going up to US$1 160 billion last year from US$911 million in 2022.

She said Victoria Falls as the premier tourism destination had contributed immensely to tourism investments in hotels and lodges construction.

"This approach we are taking to consult those who are in tourism is to ensure that we rise together. The idea is to develop tourism and hospitality industry laws that are in absolute and perfect alignment with national goals and aspirations as the paramount and critical strategy to achieve the national vision."

Minister Rwodzi said the ministry's goal is to modernise and industrialise Zimbabwe in line with Vision 2030, including making the tourism and hospitality industry the top contributor to the national GDP.

"The new blueprint will speak to our aspirations as a nation as it outlines the path towards an economically vibrant, culturally rich, and environmentally responsible industry," she said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Hwange District Development Coordinator, Mr Simon Muleya, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, commended the Tourism ministry for consulting stakeholders, saying such a move was key in unlocking the country's full tourism potential.

"I must say this is a solid step in the right direction. This Bill will not only boost our tourism industry, but also contribute to the country's economic growth and development," he said.

"These consultative workshops for the Tourism Amendment Bill therefore come at the right time as we are focused on the development of master plans for coordinated development within our province and the nation at large."

Minister Moyo said he is optimistic that the deliberations from the consultative workshop will feed into the Government's national vision.

He said Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism contributed significantly to tourism in Victoria Falls where a massive cricket stadium is under construction.