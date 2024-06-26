Zimbabwe: Multi-Media Guru Holds Sound Engineering Expo

ZIMBABWE Television Network Prime head of sound, Mbaki Mleya, will host a two-day workshop on sound engineering, multi-media training and lighting in Harare this morning.

About 2 000 guests aged between 18 and 65 -- along with 12 companies drawn from South Africa, Dubai and locally, will participate in the event at Nelson Mandela Hall, Harare Showgrounds.

It will run under the theme, "Innovate to Elevate: Enhancing Creativity & Entrepreneurship".

In an interview, Mbaki said it was all systems go.

"We have done all the groundwork and 12 organisations have registered with us.

"We have lined up a series of workshops at the two-day event, which has attracted many guests.

"It's a unique workshop where we want to equip the locals with the latest multi-media skills expected of them in this era," he said.

The sound engineering supremo has extended invitations to emerging local online television channels and creatives in Zimbabwe.

"We have several organisations attending our event comprising Audio Academy, 3Ktv, Dollarbill Entertainment and a team from South Africa exhibiting at the event."

"Zimpapers employees are free to come and attend the workshops and further sharpen their skills in multi-media, sound engineering and lighting.

Mbaki, who made history as one of the few locals to open an audio academy, has urged locals to invest in sound engineering and multi-media.

"This is the perfect time for creatives to invest in lighting and sound technology by learning from experts who are set to lead the discussions.

"We will be exchanging notes like the latest software needed in our profession.

"Multi-media training is critical in our lives and we should always invest in this area," he added.

Some of the household names that he has invited include Tatenda Gurupira, who has six years of mixing sound.

He has worked with South African gospel singer Reverend Benjamin Dube, Nigerian Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Ellard Cherayi and Mabongi Mabaso.

Risen Chikore from Sound Stage Africa, Andre Granata (Dubai), Josua Cunnings, Pastor Simba, Percy Mukuchura, Timothy Marks, Endelani Kachepa -- who has been working with Zimpraise, Janet Manyowa, and Freeman are also expected to grace the expo.

Some of the topics that will be covered include mixing psychology, speaker system technology, digital migration, character generations through make-up, live mixing, rigging and lighting technology, IP broadcast versus digital broadcast, and multi-media technology among others topics.

A first of its kind, the expo was started in 2017 while the second edition was held in 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the expo was shelved between 2020-23 and only returned this year.

After this edition, Mbaki will rope in new partners for the 2025 event.