Zimbabwe: Zimusi Back for Hre City in PNL

26 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Tadious Manyepo — Harare City Goal-Defender/Keeper Takadanaishe Zimusi is back to her feet following a lengthy lay-off due to a knee sprain.

The Gems mainstay injured her right knee in their duel against Zupco in Marondera last month.

She would miss her team's only defeat in eight games against Black Rhinos at the Mbare Netball Complex nearly a fortnight ago as she was advised to take a precautionary rest by her medical team.

But she has now fully recovered and will be eager to play a huge role in the upcoming Nedbank Premier Netball League at Thornhill High School in Gweru over the weekend.

"I am very happy that I am now back to full fitness. I have endured a lot of pain both physically and mentally as a result of this injury," she said.

This was the first serious injury in my netball career and it took a huge toll on my mental being.

It was very painful to watch my team from the sidelines.

"I am delighted to be back and I am training hard to fully prepare for the upcoming bubble. We need to build some endurance ahead of the bubble as a team.

"But I am very happy to be back and rejoin my teammates in the courts."

Zimusi will be involved in the pick of the bubble where Harare City takes on leaders ZDF Queens in a clash of titans on Sunday.

She feels that coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki and his girls stand a very big chance of emerging tops from the duel.

"All games are the same, it all depends on your attitude. There is no doubt about ZDF Queens' pedigree. They are a big team and they have shown that over the years.

"But we are also a team with very good players who are eager to win the championship. The match will be tough but we are hoping to win," added Zimusi.

