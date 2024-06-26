Zambia: UNHCR Operations Chief Observes Refugee Day and Kicks Off Inclusive Development and Solutions Dialogue

Lusaka, Zambia — Mr Raouf Mazou, the Assistant High Commissioner for Operations at UNHCR, has commended Zambia for its steadfast commitment to a progressive model for refugee protection and solutions.

Mr Mazou was joined by the Vice-President W.K. Mutale Nalumango to commemorate World Refugee Day at Meheba Settlement in Kalumbila District on June 20.

The Assistant High Commissioner's visit also started a dialogue on inclusive development and sustainable solutions for forcibly displaced persons and their host communities.

Zambia, which currently hosts more than 100,000 refugees, was commended by Mr Mazou for its longstanding tradition of providing asylum and protection to those fleeing conflict and its pioneering role in managing forced displacement in line with the Global Compact on Refugees.

Mr Mazou, accompanied by UNHCR regional Director for Southern Africa, Ms. Chansa Kapaya, expressed gratitude to the Government of Zambia for championing the principles of the Compact, as demonstrated through pledges made by Zambia's Vice President at the 2023 Global Refugee Forum and her ongoing leadership.

The senior UN official's comments followed his 19 June meetings in Lusaka with top government officials to discuss the implementation of the National Refugee Policy, which will facilitate the inclusion of forcibly displaced persons into national services and plans.

Mr. Mazou assured the Government that UNHCR and its partners stand ready to support the work ahead to implement the Policy.

The theme of this year's World Refugee Day is Empowering Refugees: Developing Solutions and Skills for a Brighter Future. During the event, the Vice-President turned on the lights to inaugurate an electrification project jointly delivered by UNHCR, the Rural Electrification Authority and the Office of Zambia's Commissioner for Refugees.

The project underscores Zambia's dedication to integrating forcibly displaced persons into national systems, including through sustainable energy access for districts hosting refugee communities.

In Meheba, Mr Mazou also visited drought-affected farmers and heard from both Zambian and refugee communities about their small businesses and farming efforts supported by UNHCR and noted the severe impact of the climate crisis-induced drought on local populations, necessitating urgent humanitarian responses.

On his return to Lusaka on 21 June, Mr Mazou participated in a high-level Dialogue co-convened by the Government of Japan, the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees and UNHCR with traditional chiefs and other stakeholders on inclusive development and solutions for forcibly displaced and host communities.

The Dialogue emphasized the importance of transitioning from humanitarian assistance to sustainable programming, fostering economic growth in refugee-hosting areas, and integrating refugees into national development plans.

Reflecting on the outcomes of the Dialogue, Mr Mazou underscored two key pillars for refugee inclusion and protection: the legal and policy framework and the economic imperative.

***END***

