Rwanda: Increase Tax On Alcohol, Invest in Rehab Programmes to End Drug Abuse - Experts

To do away with the problem of alcoholism in the country, experts are of the view that the government should - among other possible measures - increase taxes on substances like alcohol and cigarettes, to discourage their use but also generate revenue that can be reinvested into prevention and rehabilitation programmes.

Alcohol is the most abused substance - in addition to cannabis, cigarettes, opiates, and cocaine - by adolescents and young adults aged 13 to 24, accounting for 28.5% of the 3,301 individuals surveyed, according to a 2023 pilot study conducted by the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) across the country.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) highlights drug abuse as a major global concern impacting the society. Annually observed on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking underscores the need to address this issue, emphasizing the theme "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention."

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the harmful consequences of drug use, including physical and mental health issues, fatal overdoses, and broader societal challenges. It calls for collective efforts to prevent drug abuse and support individuals affected by its impact.

Aline Flora Nakuzwe, the Head of Icyizere Psychotherapeutic Center at Ndera Neuropsychiatric Teaching Hospital, emphasized the escalating risks associated with alcohol consumption highlighting the gradual progression from casual drinking to addiction, which often leads to severe mental health challenges among young people.

"Many individuals begin drinking alcohol because it's socially accepted and appears to have no strict limits. However, this initial casual consumption can gradually develop into addiction, eventually leading to significant mental health challenges," she said.

"Signs of addiction often include an increase in consumption and time spent using the substance. For example, if someone who used to spend one or two hours drinking beer now spends over five hours, or more, it indicates a deepening addiction. These behaviors show how someone can become more dependent on alcohol or drugs."

As noted, the onset of addiction often manifests through behavioral changes, where individuals may begin neglecting their daily responsibilities or forgetting tasks due to excessive drug consumption. This loss of control over everyday behaviors underscores the escalating impact of addiction on one's life.

Nakuzwe also pointed out ongoing efforts by Ndera Hospital to tackle drug abuse in the society where students are educated about the dangers of substance abuse, utilizing personal narratives from former addicts to illustrate the potential consequences.

This helps to underscore the message to the younger generation that even though alcohol is legal and locally made in Rwanda, excessive consumption has serious consequences.

Bagambambake Mudashishwa, the Executive Director of the Anti-Drug Organization Rwanda (ADOR), told The New Times that substance abuse often leads to mental disorders like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when individuals do not receive proper treatment.

"Drug addiction can often lead to mental disorders and, if not treated sustainably, may result in conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder. We are dedicated to comprehensive training and awareness initiatives aimed at sustainable treatment," he said.

"Our goal is to provide essential knowledge to psychologists, therapists, and people affected by substance abuse, equipping them with the skills to identify and address the root causes of addiction during treatment. Through these efforts, we aim to tackle the underlying issues of drug abuse and support long-term recovery."

Vital for employers offer support rather than dismissal

Mudashishwa emphasized the importance of providing strong support systems to effectively deal with addiction by understanding the challenges faced by people struggling with drug abuse.

"Victims of drug abuse often struggle to recognize their own challenges. It's vital for employers and those around them to offer support rather than dismissal. Providing time for individuals to seek medical help and recover is essential, showing compassion towards those with drug-induced mental disorders."

He pointed out that industries can take proactive measures to reduce the alcohol content in their products hence playing a crucial role in addressing the problem of substance abuse in the youth.

"Lowering the alcohol content in beverages produced by local industries is essential to promote responsible consumption and safeguard health in Rwanda. This approach could also help consumers avoid becoming intoxicated even when drinking their usual amount, addressing concerns related to excessive alcohol consumption."

Drivers: peer pressure and unemployment

Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, the Executive Director at Youth Mentoring Agents for Development Organisation (YOMADO), highlighted wider social impacts of increased substance abuse that include greater demand for rehab services and higher rates of teenage pregnancy.

"Drugs, especially alcohol, are becoming increasingly popular among youth, often driven by peer pressure and unemployment. This trend not only leads to individual struggles but also societal challenges such as increased need for rehab centers and rising teen pregnancy rates."

"Addressing family conflicts is essential in the fight against drug abuse. Strengthening family bonds and fostering open communication can significantly reduce the risk of substance use among youth."

Nshimiyimana called for government action, proposing measures such as higher taxes on alcohol and cigarettes to deter consumption and fund rehabilitation programmes. He emphasized the necessity of creating meaningful employment opportunities for youth to reduce idle time and minimize the allure of substance use.

"The government should intensify its efforts to combat drug issues by increasing taxes on substances like alcohol and cigarettes. This strategy not only discourages use but also generates revenue that can be reinvested into prevention and rehabilitation programmes," he said.

"Allocating more funds to youth for job creation is essential. Keeping young people engaged in meaningful work reduces idle time and the temptation to turn to drugs, thereby fostering a healthier and more productive society."