Kenya: What Athletes Need to Do to Compete in Nairobi City Marathon

26 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Athletics Kenya (AK) have informed athletes that they will have to have a set personal best (PB) times if they are to compete in the marathon and half marathon for this year's Nairobi Marathon.

In a statement, the federation said all male marathoners must have a PB of under 2:20 whereas their female counterparts must have run a PB of under 2:32.

On the other hand, those interested in competing in the half marathon must have PBs of under 1:05 (men) and under 1:15 (women).

"Interested athletes will be required to provide proof of where their respective PBs were attained," the federation said.

They added: "Please ensure you provide your identification and registration details when reaching out. This will facilitate the verification process and ensure a smooth experience."

This year's edition of the road race is slated for July 7 in Nairobi, with majority of the competition being run on the scenic Nairobi Expressway.

Hundreds of runners are expected to compete across four categories, including 42km, 21km, 11.7km and the 4km family fun run.

Last year's edition was won by Robert Kipkemboi who clocked 2:08:30 in the men's marathon as the 2020 Sofia Marathon champion Naom Chebet triumphed in the women's race in 2:24.33.

In the half marathon, Ugandan Maxwell clocked 1:00:10 to clinch the men's race whereas the 2022 Napoli City Half Marathon champion Gladys Chepkurui won the women's race in 1:09:06.

