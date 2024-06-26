South Africa: KZN Government Recommits to Rebuilding Areas Affected By Devastating Storm

Newly-inaugurated KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to rebuilding the areas affected by the recent devastating storms and to implementing measures to mitigate the impact of future occurrences.

Ntuli made the commitment during an oversight visit to uThongathi on Tuesday to assess government relief interventions.

UThongathi was hardest hit by the storms earlier this month, which left a trail of destruction in six district municipalities of the province with a cost estimate of over R1.3 billion.

Accompanied by MECs for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Reverend Musa Keith Zondi and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Reverend Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi, amongst others, Ntuli evaluated the effectiveness of the government's relief interventions.

He also inspected the distribution of aid supplies and the provision of essential services, ensuring that the assistance reached those who are most in need.

Ntuli also engaged with community members who were affected by the devastating storm, where he offered support and listened to their concerns and needs.

He said the provincial government will continue to work tirelessly to restore normalcy and improve the quality of life for all those affected.

"Plans include improving infrastructure resilience, enhancing e