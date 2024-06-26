Somalia Celebrates 64th Independence Day With National Pride and Unity

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a grand ceremony held to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the Independence Day of Somalia, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other officials, gathered to honor this historic occasion.

President Mohamud extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Somali people, both within the country and across the globe, wishing everyone a joyous Independence Day.

The President's message highlighted the significance of the day for all Somalis, emphasizing the unity and pride that this national holiday brings.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, along with all the government officials present, echoed the President's sentiments, sending their warmest congratulations to the Somali people.

The Prime Minister noted that Independence Day is cherished equally by the children, youth, and elders of the nation, and is celebrated not only within Somalia but also by Somalis living abroad.

The event was marked by a sense of national pride and unity, as the Somali leadership and community came together to celebrate their rich heritage and the progress made over the years.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the Somali people, who continue to strive for peace, prosperity, and development in their nation.

As Somalia looks forward to the future, the 64th Independence Day stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Somali people and their commitment to building a better tomorrow for all.