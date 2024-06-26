Somalia: UN Official Highlights Ongoing Terrorist Threats, Dire Humanitarian Needs in Somalia

26 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — A UN official on Monday highlighted the ongoing terrorist threats and dire humanitarian needs in Somalia, urging global partners to provide funding to help improve the situation there.

James Swan, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, told a UN Security Council meeting that the Somali government is prioritizing security and combating Al-Shabaab fighters on many fronts.

"For its part, Al-Shabaab remains determined to continue terrorist attacks with little regard for the loss of civilian life," he said. "I condemn these terrorist attacks and extend my condolences to the families of those killed."

Swan, also the acting special representative of the secretary-general for Somalia, informed council members that more than 3.8 million people in the country remain displaced, adding that "extreme weather, insecurity, and disease outbreaks are all increasing demand for lifesaving support."

Emphasizing that these challenges can be addressed through investments to reinforce the "longer-term resilience" of communities, infrastructure, and the economy, Swan urged international partners to provide funding to meet humanitarian needs, as the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, requiring $1.6 billion, is only 24 percent funded.

"At the current rate, the impact of climate change is outpacing our ability to support adaptation and humanitarian response," he said.

Swan also addressed tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, urging both nations to resolve their differences peacefully. "I encourage Somalia and Ethiopia to resolve this matter peacefully in accordance with these principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN Charter and international law," he added.

