Tanzania: Mega Boost for Tourism Sector in Tanzania

HOSPITALITY industry in Tanzania has continued with its steady rise, attracting several foreign hotel investments, and latest in the line is global hotel chain -- Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group announced the addition of seven new hotels, adding over 1,200 hotel rooms to its African portfolio and its debut in Tanzania.

Tanzania has been identified as a key market in the group's proactive expansion strategy, making its debut in the country with two hotel signings.

A total of 334-hotel rooms will be added in the country including a 138- room hotel, featuring 94 guestrooms and 44 three bedroom apartments in Central Business District of Dar es Salaam.

According to a statement issued by Radisson Hotel Group yesterday, the hotel will occupy the top 14 floors of a 33-floor tower in one of the tallest buildings in the area, and is within walking distance of the ferry terminal to Zanzibar Island.

The hotel will also offer diverse dining facilities, including a lobby café, business class lounge, all-day dining restaurant, specialty restaurant, outdoor pool, and pool restaurant.

Also read: Tanzania set to expand tourism attractions visibility

Additional amenities include retail stores, a ladies' salon, indoor parking, a gym, steam room and sauna, kids' playroom and eight meeting rooms.

Supporting a strong market entry, the group will also open a 196-room hotel in Mwanza City, which will debut the Radisson brand in Tanzania in 2025.

Mwanza, Tanzania's second-largest city, is renowned for corporate meetings and events and is the ideal starting point for tours to the Serengeti National Park.

"As the only branded hotel in Mwanza, it will feature a lobby café and bar, all-day dining restaurant, sports bar, outdoor pool bar, executive lounge and two specialty restaurants,Balaustine, a 'casual-fine dining' experience inspired by the Barbary coast and the Levant and Filini, offering a delectable dining experience of fresh, simple, and delicious Italian-style cuisine," read apart of the statement.

This addition enhances the group's diverse African portfolio, spanning across 30 countries, further establishing it as the hotel company with the largest market presence in Africa.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Monthly Economic Review released in May this year, which covers key macroeconomic indicators, Tanzania tourism arrivals surpassed 1.9 million in year ending April this year, reaching historic heights.

Tanzania's travel receipts increased to 6,617.8 million US dollars in April this year from 5,267 million US dollars recorded in the year ending April 2023.

To cope with the everincreasing influx of foreign tourists in the country, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed relevant authorities to step up massive investment promotion drive, especially in mega luxury hotels.

Opening a 5-star accommodation facility -- Kwanza Resort by SUNRISE in Kizimkazi in August last year, President Samia did not hide her delight for the newly established hotel, saying the country needs more such facilities to cope with the number of tourist arrivals.

"To address the increasing influx of tourists from abroad, ZIPA (Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority) and TIC (Tanzania Investment Centre) must play a key role in attracting investors to set up more mega luxury hotels in the country," said Dr Samia.

President Samia said attracting such kind of investments was also crucial for the country to create more employment opportunities for youth.

She said that the 'Royal Tour' documentary has brought positive results of increasing the number of tourists and investors eyeing to invest in the country.

Third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III of 2020/2021 to 2025/2026) and the ruling party CCM Election Manifesto 2020- 2025 have set the target for the country to notch an income of 6 billion US dollars (about 14tri/-) from 5,000,000 tourists come 2025.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to FYDP III, tourism accounts for more than 17 per cent of the GDP and 25 per cent of foreign earnings.

The sector possesses significant potential to contribute to the national economy and foreign receipts on account of the unique natural attractions present in the country relative to elsewhere on the continent.

The tourist attractions present in Tanzania include national parks and game reserves, plants, mountains, valleys, waterfalls and coastal areas.

To promote sector competitiveness and linkages, FYDP III is prioritising the development and implementation of a clear tourism legal and regulatory framework and strengthening publicprivate dialogue and collaboration.

Key interventions according to FYDP III include to promote new tourism products development, diversification for sustainable growth and promote southern tourist circuit as alternative to other circuits.