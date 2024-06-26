DAR ES SALAAM: IN recent times, Tanzania's media industry has witnessed a promising shift under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Since taking office, she has demonstrated goodwill and commitment to addressing long-standing issues within the sector.

President Samia's recent address at the National Media Sector Development Symposium marks a significant shift in Tanzania's approach to press freedom.

Her commitment to supporting the media as a close partner signals a new dawn for journalists in the country.

This analysis explores the key takeaways from President Samia's speech and the broader implications for Tanzania's media landscape.

President Samia's recent ultimatum for all ministries and public institutions to verify and settle their outstanding debts to media houses by December 24 marks a decisive move towards ensuring financial stability and operational freedom for Tanzania's media sector.

The President's directive to settle outstanding debts is a critical step in addressing the financial woes that have plagued media houses.

By December 25, the expectation is that a significant portion of the 19bn/- in media debts will be resolved.

This action not only provides mmediate financial relief but also sets a precedent for timely and responsible financial management within government institutions.

Dr Samia's pledge to address media debts indicates a move away from past practices that may have stifled media growth, it also underscores the president's commitment to transforming the media landscape in Tanzania.

This financial support, coupled with the lifting of media bans, underscores a commitment to creating a more open and vibrant media environment.

It's important to remember that this shift comes after a period of significant decline. In 2016, Tanzania was ranked number 71 on the World Press Freedom Index, but that number dropped dramatically to 124th in both 2020 and 2021 rankings, marking the biggest drop among all 180 researched countries.

By tackling the economic challenges faced by media outlets, the president aims to remove financial barriers that hinder journalistic freedom and sustainability.

This move is expected to empower media organisations to operate more independently and with greater confidence.

While acknowledging the progress in global media rankings (143 to 97), President Samia emphasizes the need for further improvement.

Her call for a more analytical approach, with journalists going beyond reporting facts to provide deeper context, highlights a desire for a more sophisticated media sector.

This focus on quality reporting is crucial for fostering an informed public. By encouraging journalists to delve into the underlying issues and provide comprehensive analysis, the president is promoting a media landscape that not only informs but also educates the populace.

President Samia's emphasis on ensuring rural areas is well-informed through community radio reflects a commitment to media inclusivity.

Her call for "clean, transparent, and reliable" reporting, even for less popular stories, underscores the importance of responsible journalism.

The focus on rural outreach is particularly significant in a country where access to information can be uneven.

Community radio stations play a vital role in disseminating information to remote areas, ensuring that all citizens have access to news and information that affects their lives.

Her advocacy for a National Communication Strategy and improved communication within government suggests a focus on streamlining information flow.

The call for journalists to understand government policies underlines the need for better collaboration between media and government.

By promoting better communication and understanding between the government and the media, President Samias is fostering an environment where journalists can report accurately and effectively.

This collaborative approach is essential for ensuring that the public receives clear and comprehensive information on government policies and initiatives.

The symposium's focus on journalist well-being and income, along with the upcoming elections, suggests a recognition of the media's crucial role in promoting accountability and educating the public.

Journalist well-being is a critical aspect of a healthy media environment.

Ensuring that journalists are fairly compensated and protected from harassment and intimidation is vital for sustaining a free and independent press.

A notable highlight of President Samia's speech was her call for formal employment contracts for journalists.

The lack of formal contracts has been a longstanding issue, contributing to job insecurity and insufficient protection for media professionals.

By advocating for journalists' rights, the president is fostering a more stable and professional media workforce, essential for highquality reporting and accountability.

President Samia's address marks a turning point for Tanzania's media sector. Her commitment to financial support, quality journalism, rural outreach, and strengthened communication points to a future where journalists can operate with greater freedom and contribute more effectively to the country's development.

Whether the promises translate to lasting change remains to be seen, but the current climate suggests a future where journalists can thrive and the media can play its crucial role in democracy and development.

The ongoing efforts to improve the media landscape are a positive indication of Tanzania's dedication to fostering a free and responsible press.

Since assuming power in March 2021, President Samia has taken various steps to promote press freedom and the development of the media in the country, including reviewing various legislations to enable journalists and media houses to carry out their duties freely and lifting bans on some media outlets. She has emphasised respect for the freedom of the media that comes with responsibilities.

The president said the media is crucial to the development of society but must operate within established laws and help African governments achieve their objective.