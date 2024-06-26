Namibia: Over 36 000 Register to Vote in Otjozondjupa

Otjiwarongo — The voter registration activities in the Otjozondjupa region by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) have progressed well in all seven constituencies since the exercise began on 3 June 2024.

Otjozondjupa regional electoral officer Victoria Amutenya in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, said a total of 36 361 eligible voters have so far acquired their new voter cards in the region. "About a week ago, the ECN on its systems captured slightly above 18 000 eligible voters in the region who were issued with voter cards - and now, during this week, we are above 36 000. For us, at ECN, this number indicates good progress towards our national objective," she said. She stated that Otjiwarongo Constituency has the highest number of eligible voters of 8 999 in the region, followed by Okahandja with 7 302 and Grootfontein with 6 979. The remaining four constituencies of Omatako, Okakarara, Otavi and Tsumkwe issued less than 5 000 voter cards each, said Amutenya.

The ongoing general voter card registration allows all Namibians from the age of 18 years to acquire their new voter cards to participate in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on 27 November this year, as well as in the regional and local authority elections in 2025.

Amutenya advised inhabitants of Otjozondjupa to register and obtain their new voter cards as early as possible, as there will be no supplementary voter registration. The general voter card registration, which started countrywide on 3 June this year, will end on 1 August 2024. -Nampa