Uganda: Karamoja MPs Endorse Museveni for NRM Sole Presidential Candidature Ahead of 2026

Members of Parliament from the Karamoja sub-region have declared their support for President Museveni as the sole candidate for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the 2026 presidential elections.

The endorsement, made by 18 out of 25 MPs, was witnessed by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong during a mobilisation tour in Moroto town, Moroto district.

The legislators cited relative peace, stability, and inclusivity in the sub-region's development as reasons for their support of Museveni's 2026 presidential bid.

The endorsement exercise, conducted by NRM Electoral Chairman Dr. Tanga Odoi, saw MPs and party district leaders sign a banner petitioning the president, pledging to support and campaign for the NRM candidate.

At the gathering in Moroto town, Chairman of the Karamoja Parliamentary Group Remegia Achia highlighted the government's efforts in resettling and empowering the Karamojong through programs like the Parish Development Model, disarmament strategies, and Emyooga, which have contributed to wealth creation and prosperity.

"We pledge all our loyalty to President Museveni since it is during his regime that Karamoja has received significant support from the NRM government," Achia stated.

He added, "There is electricity, relative peace, and good roads like the Soroti-Moroto road, and the region is transforming, opening Karamoja to the rest of the country."

Todwong, accompanied by Director of Finance and Administration Hajjat Medina Naham, commended the legislators for their trust in President Museveni's leadership.

"We thank you for recognizing that President Museveni should continue. Under NRM, Karamoja is gradually building with no interruptions," Todwong said.

He likened nation-building to constructing a home, emphasizing the need for patience, a clear vision, and good leadership like that of President Museveni.

Peter Lokeris, Minister for Karamoja Affairs, expressed gratitude to the president for prioritizing the sub-region's pacification, settlement, and empowerment.

During his tour, Todwong visited the Clinker cement factory under construction near Moroto town, expected to employ over 3,600 people, and assessed health services at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital.