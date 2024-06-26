Uganda's Road Safety Crisis - More Than Just Bad Roads

opinion

It has become a grim reality to travel between two points in Uganda without witnessing a tragic accident. Lives are lost daily, and we often attribute these losses to the deplorable state of our roads. However, I firmly believe that human error is the greater culprit. People deliberately go against the set rules because even with dilapidated roads the rules still stand.

Reckless boda boda riders who disregard the value of human life, arrogant drivers of big cars who think they own the right of way, and amateur drivers who likely purchased their licenses without proper training all contribute to this crisis.

On one fateful Friday, I witnessed a hit-and-run incident that left me shaken. A boda boda rider carelessly cut through traffic, causing a Land Rover to hit an innocent pedestrian. To make matters worse, the driver fled the scene, leaving the victim to die on the spot.

The road was clear, and I am talking about the express highway, hence no potholes or weird patches. This is more than just a road safety issue, right? It is a reflection of our society's disregard for human life. Power in the wrong hands adds to this with army people confusing the road as they pretend to be rushing.The sad reality is those who are supposed to protect us are selling our safety for a plate of katogo. After reporting the hit and run nothing notable has been done to implicate those in the wrong.

As of February of this year, Lawrence Niwabiine, Acting Director of Traffic Police, disclosed that 4,806 Ugandans lost their lives in road crashes in 2023, marking a notable increase from the 4,534 deaths recorded in the preceding year. 61% of these crashes are attributed to reckless driving.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that road safety is a shared responsibility, noting that "road traffic injuries are a public health issue, and road safety must be addressed with a multi-sectoral approach" . This means that while improving road infrastructure is crucial, addressing human factors such as driver behavior, enforcement of traffic laws, and public awareness is equally important.

We need to take collective responsibility for our actions on the road and demand better from ourselves and our fellow drivers. Let's work together to create a safer Uganda for all. As Nelson Mandela once said, "Safety and security don't just happen; they are the result of collective consensus and public investment" . By embracing this collective responsibility, we can turn the tide on this crisis and ensure that every journey on Uganda's roads is a safe one.