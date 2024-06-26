Namibia: Global Warming Hits Namibia At a Higher Rate

Namibia is experiencing a warming rate that is higher than the global average.

This was said by environment minister Pohamba Shifeta at the launch of an exclusive series of high-level short courses on climate change at the University of Namibia (Unam) campus in Windhoek on Monday.

The courses were initiated by Unam and the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) and will be accredited at NQF level 8.

Shifeta said current projections show that Namibia's average temperatures could increase by up to 2 degrees Celsius by 2030 and by 4 degrees Celsius by 2080 if global emissions continue at their current rate.

He said rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and unpredictable weather patterns pose significant challenges to the environment, economy and communities.

"To address these challenges effectively, we must equip ourselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand, adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change," he said.

According to a statement issued by EIF spokesperson Nicole Asino, the partnership between EIF and Unam exemplifies a proactive approach to climate change education, aiming to build a knowledgeable and responsive community capable of tackling environmental challenges.

By offering these short courses, Unam and EIF aim to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application, which are essential for hands-on experience through field visits and case studies.

"The short courses, accredited at NQF level 8, offer a flexible study option for those who cannot afford prolonged absences from work. This high academic standard also opens doors for students to enrol in the master's programme in 2025, providing a seamless academic progression for those committed to advancing their expertise in climate change," said Shifeta.

EIF chief operations officer Karl Aribeb said the impacts of climate change are undeniable and the science is clear.

"Our collaborative effort with Unam to develop these tailor-made short courses is a response to the urgent need for climate change education," he said.

Unam pro-vice chancellor of research, innovation and development Christina Stefan says the courses cover a wide range of topics such as climate science, policy and governance, sustainable development, renewable energy and climate finance.

The short courses on offer will be for a duration of 13 weeks each and offer a certificate in the fundamentals of climate change, certificate in the development and management of climate change projects and a certificate in climate change and financing.

- email: matthew@namibian.com.na